Mamata didn’t take my calls, refused meeting: Modi

Tamluk (West Bengal), May 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of neither receiving nor returning his calls to assess the losses incurred by cyclone Fani.

Addressing an election rally in East Midnapore district’s Tamluk, Modi also alleged that the Bengal government has, earlier in the day, refused his request to hold a meeting in order to assess the losses incurred by the state in face of the natural disaster that caused havoc in Odisha.

“Speed breaker didi tried her best to politicise the issue of cyclone. I tried to talk to her over phone to seek an update on the situation here. But such is her arrogance that she refused to talk to me. I kept waiting for her to call back but she did not,” Modi said here.

“I called her for the second tome as I was tensed about the condition of Bengal’s people in the face of the disaster. I wanted to talk to her because she is the chief minister. But she did not talk to me for the second time as well.”

Modi said the Trinamool Congress supremo is “so filled with arrogance” that she puts her politics before the welfare of people.

“I wanted to hold a meeting with the state administration today morning to take stock of the damage caused by the cyclone in Bengal and understand what kind of help the Central government can provide. But didi refused that as well. Do you people realise that for didi, politics is so important that she does not have any regard for the people of Bengal.”

Modi claimed that the very tendency of doing politics over people’s betterment has caused damage to our nation and hindered Bengal’s development under Banerjee.

Referring to the UN Security Coucil’s (UNSC) move to declare the founder Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, Modi said the entire country is “happy and proud” the development but not a single word of praise have come from Banerjee on this issue.

“People across the country are happy and proud about India’s achievement. But have you ever heard didi praise such an achievement even once? Maybe she is scared that if she speaks on Masood Azhar, her vote bank will be affected.”

