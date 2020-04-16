Mamata displeased over problems in foodgrain distribution

Kolkata, April 16 (IANS) Expressing her displeasure over shortcomings in the distribution of foodgrains in view of the situation created by Covid-19, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday indicated the Food and Supplies Secretary would be removed.

Banerjee said 90 per cent of the beneficiaries have received a month’s ration.

“In 10 per cent cases rations have not been distributed in full. They have got half of the provisions. There are areas where the ration shops are so small that they cannot stock the full quantity.

“We have asked the Food Department to arrange for additional spaces for these ration shops after talking to local clubs and police,” she said.

Banerjee said a new Food and Supplies Secretary would be appointed as “despite repeated announcements, ten per cent of the beneficiaries got only half or the provisions”.

However, she did not say anything about the fate of present Food and Supplies Secretary Manoj Agarwal.

