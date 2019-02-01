Mamata ends sit-in, claims ‘moral victory’

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ended her sit-in to protest against the CBI’s attempt to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the probe into the ponzi scheme scam.

Banerjee had begun her “Save Constitution” dharna on Sunday evening after a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials showed up near the Loudon Street residence of the Kolkata Police chief but were removed from the spot by state police personnel.

Hearing the case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had ruled that Rajeev Kumar could be questioned by the probe agency but it could not arrest him or use any coercive action against him.

Both the Centre and the Banerjee government in the state had hailed the verdict as a “moral victory” for them.

