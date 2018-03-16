Mamata expresses grief over death of Indians in Iraq

Kolkata, March 20 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of 39 Indians kidnapped by the Islamic State terror group in Iraq’s Mosul in 2014.

“Deeply saddened and shocked with the very sad news from #Mosul. Words are not enough to console the 39 grieving families. Our thoughts and prayers with them,” Mamata tweeted.

The deaths of the 39 Indians kidnapped by the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq’s Mosul in 2014 were confirmed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The minister said the mortal remains will be brought back to India by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh.

She said the bodies were spotted using deep penetration radar and were exhumed from mass graves.

Their identities were confirmed by DNA tests.

–IANS

