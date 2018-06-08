Mamata felicitates state board toppers

Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee felicitated the rank holders of the secondary and higher secondary education boards here on Monday.

“It is not easy to be a part of the merit list. It’s your awareness, knowledge, intellect and power that has led you towards a new path of success.

“Some of you will be doctors, engineers, professors, scientist and some will opt for other fields. Nowadays there is a lot scope,” Banerjee told the toppers of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHS).

Talking about opportunities in the state, the Chief Minister mentioned that 22 new universities and around 47 colleges have come up in her tenure. There are six more universities in the pipeline.

Also, seven medical colleges have been built and 13 more are under construction.

“The seats in the medical colleges have been increased. I think there should be more seats. But it is not easy to become a doctor, it requires a lot of hard work,” she said.

One needs to work hard in every field — be it science or arts, she said pointing to WBCHS topper Granthan Sengupta who secured 99.2 per cent in the Arts Department.

Banerjee congratulated Sanjibani Debnath, the topper of WBBSE Class 10 exam and all other rank holders. She eventually read out the names of the toppers including Sirshendu Saha and Mayurakshi Sarkar and other top ten rank holders.

