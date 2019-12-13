Mamata for UN-controlled referendum on CAA, NRC

Kolkata, Dec 19 (IANS) Throwing a challenge to Centre’s ruling BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called for a UN-controlled referendum across the country on CAA and NRC and said the Modi government would have to resign if the people rejected the two.

“If you have the guts, let there be a referendum across the country on CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act 2019) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) issues. You won’t conduct it, it will be conducted by the United Nations – an impartial organisation.

“Let them play a very important role. Let there be a committee on experts of UN, human rights. Neither the Trinamool, nor BJP nor any other parties will be there.

“None of the communities like Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, will be there,”she said.

Banerjee said she would like to see how many people say yes, and how many say no.

“If you lose, you have to resign,” she said.

–IANS

ssp/vd