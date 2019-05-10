Mamata government failed to fulfil 70% promises: BJP

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) Terming the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal as “non-performing and bankrupt”, BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Saturday accused it of not fulfilling nearly 70 per cent of the promises made in the party’s election manifesto before the 2016 state assembly polls.

Referring to a survey done by the BJP’s public policy research centre based on secondary data available with the state and central government, the leader alleged that the law and order situation in Bengal has significantly deteriorated under the current regime as the state tops the chart in cases of human trafficking and crimes committed by foreign nationals.

“In the 2016 election manifesto, the Trinamool Congress made 112 promises, of which 77 promises are still unfulfilled as per data received from the state government. So nearly 70 per cent of the promises have gone unfulfilled. Also, out of this 77 promises 27 were made in the manifesto before 2011 assembly polls,” Sahasrabuddhe told reporters at the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters here.

“As a result, an environment of large scale cynicism prevails in the state as there has been a complete failure by the Trinamool government in terms of delivering what it had promised,” he said.

He said as per data received from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 2017-18, crimes committed by foreign nationals have been the highest in Bengal which shows a large number of infiltrators here are involved in criminal activities.

The border state topped the chart in human trafficking with 44 per cent of the total registered cases across the country happening in Bengal.

The state was in the fifth position in terms of crimes against children while 26 per cent of the acid attack cases in India took place here.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of completely failing to maintain law and order, the BJP leader said as per the survey, 19,305 cases of domestic violence and 32,513 cases of atrocities against women were reported in the state in 2017-18, which are respectively 17 per cent and 9.6 per cent of the total cases registered in the country.

