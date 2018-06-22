Mamata government trying to hinder Shah’s Birbhum visit: BJP

Kolkata, June 26 (IANS) The BJP’s West Bengal unit on Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of deliberately ignoring its request to build a temporary helipad in Birbhum district for party President Amit Shah’s visit there on June 28.

Amit Shah is scheduled to travel to Birbhum district’s famous Hindu temple at Tarapith from Kolkata via helicopter during his two-day visit to the state starting on Wednesday.

According to the party, Shah would touch down at Tarapur village, around three km from Tarapith and travel the remaining distance on a four wheeler.

“We informed the district administration on June 22 regarding building a temporary helipad in Tarapur for Amit Shah’s visit here. Today is June 26, but there has been no initiative to build the helipad. The administration is neglecting the matter,” alleged state BJP General Secretary Raju Banerjee.

“It seems that the administration is ignoring our notice about helipad under instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

–IANS

