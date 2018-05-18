Mamata hails SC’s Karnataka floor test order

Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order directing a floor test for Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa to ascertain majority support to him.

“We have great respect for the verdict of the Supreme Court. We will watch tomorrow’s floor test. We, the ‘regional’ parties, will decide our next course of action after that,” Banerjee tweeted.

The Supreme Court directed a floor test on Saturday to ascertain whether Yeddyurappa enjoys majority support in the 224-member assembly and barred him from taking any policy decisions till then.

Directing the floor test at 4 p.m, a bench of Justice A.K. Sikri, Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice Ashok Bhushan on Friday said the pro-tem Speaker, the senior-most member of the House, would administer the newly-elected members their oath and then conduct the floor test.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister after the May 12 elections threw up a hung assembly.

