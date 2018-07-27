Mamata has lost her mental balance, says Rajasthan minitser

Jaipur, July 28 (IANS) : Rajasthan Labour Minister Jaswant Singh Yadav on Saturday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had “lost her mental balance” while referring to Hindu associations as extremists.

“Mamata should leave Hinduism as she doesn’t have any knowledge and love for her country,” said Yadav in Behrod.

He was responding to media reports in which Mamata had said that lynching cases have led to creation of Talibanis, and were pushing people towards extremism.

“We will be forced to take a major stand in case cow smuggling is not stopped in this region,” said Yadav.

“There is a need to penalise those who are into cow smuggling. Those flouting laws should never be spared,” he said, adding that he is equally hurt with the way Rakbar Khan was lynched. “People should avoid taking law into their own hands,” he added.

