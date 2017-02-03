Mamata hikes allowances of rural bodies functionaries

Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) The West Bengal government on Friday hiked the allowances of several panchayat-level functionaries and announced emoluments for some rural bodies officials who were denied the privilege till date.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two day state-Panchayat meet, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said zilla parishad (topmost layer of the three-level rural bodies in the state) members would get an honorarium of Rs 1,500 per month from March 1.

The allowances of district council presidents have been raised to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000 while the vice president would get Rs 2,000.

The allowances of the panchayat samiti sabhadhipati (president of the panchayat samiti — the middle rung of the three-tier rural body system in the state) has been increased to Rs 3,500 from Rs 2,800, and that of his deputy from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

The heads of the gram panchyats (the lowest rung of the rural body set-up) would now be paid an allowance of Rs 3,000 as against Rs 2,000 they used to get earlier.

The deputy heads allowance would go up to Rs 2,000 from the Rs 1,500 they received so far.

–IANS

ssp/pgh/bg