Mamata introduces 50 fire tenders, says new technology important in emergency services

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday introduced 50 new fire tenders and stressed the importance of using advanced technology in the emergency services.

“Today we have introduced 50 new fire tenders. Total 614 fire fighting brigades have been purchased during our government’s regime. It is important to use new technologies and apply new concepts to serve people better in emergency situations,” Banerjee said at state secretariat Nabanna here.

“Also to solve the issue of reaching inside narrow lanes and by-lanes or congested areas, we have bought 136 firefighting motorcycles in the state. We need to increase their numbers. These two-wheelers are handy in carrying emergency or relief materials in congested areas and slums where big vehicles cannot reach,” she said.

State Fire Minister Sovan Chatterjee and Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim were also present at the event.

The chief minister also inaugurated 40 mobile van watch towers to keep vigil on the city streets and stressed the importance of installing CCTV cameras in all the police commissionerates to build a strong surveillance infrastructure in the state.

“Not only Kolkata but all the commissionerates should also have CCTV surveillance to monitor any possible lapses in the law and order situation. A strong surveillance infrastructure is necessary to identify the offenders and solve cases,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hakim said a committee, headed by Chief Secretary Moloy De, has been formed to expedite cleanliness drive in the city and the state.

The committee would work out initiatives to spread awareness regarding the cleanliness of Kolkata and launch a massive campaign ‘Green and Clean’ Kolkata and Bengal, he said, it would take steps for solid waste management.

Hakim said some people either due to unawareness or purposely are doing things that are creating a negative impression in the minds of the visitors to the state and spoiling the Chief Minster’s efforts of projecting Bengal as a global tourist destination.

