Mamata is ‘mini Modi’: Chetan Bhagat

Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) Best-selling author and screenwriter Chetan Bhagat on Saturday termed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “a miniature version” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I don’t know why Mamata ji and Modi ji are opponents. Their approach to politics are similar. Mamata is actually a mini Modi only,” Bhagat said here at the Kolkata Literature Festival.

On demonetisation, the investment banker-turned-writer said after a long time India has seen a Prime Minister doing something.

“It will help him politically. Politically it was very good, but economically it wasn’t as fruitful as it was anticipated to be. I don’t think demonetisation could have caught people on (Vijay) Mallya’s level. Demonetisation was meant for SMEs I think,” he said.

Asserting he has no intention to join politics, the “Five Point Someone” writer feels he has more power as a writer than an MP. “For me there is only one political party, and that’s India,” he said.

Asked about the controversy of award-wapsi and intolerance, he said the act was “nautanki” (drama).”You cannot return the respect that you have earned once you have accepted. India is not an intolerant country,” he added.

–IANS

