Mamata launches new housing scheme for poor people

Kaliaganj (West Bengal), March 3 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a new housing scheme “Snehaloy” for poor people, under which the beneficiaries will receive Rs 1.20 lakh each from the state government to build houses.

The scheme is for those economically backward people who don’t qualify for the state government’s present housing scheme Bangle Awas Yojana.

Speaking at a rally here, Banerjee said around 25,000 people would benefit from the scheme.

“Around 25,000 people from economically weaker sections had telephoned the chief minister’s grievance cell requesting for a house to live in. They are not entitled for our housing scheme Bangle Awas Yojana.

“25,000 people have made such requests to Didi (elder sister, as Banerjee is affectionately called). For them, today we are launching a new housing scheme ‘Snehaloy’. Under this scheme the beneficiaries will get Rs 1.20 lakh each. We have handed out the cheques and certificates ti a large number of people today,” she said.

The money would be given in two tranches.

The sop comes in the run up to the state-wide civic polls likely to be held next month. The polls are being considered as a semi-final ahead of the all-important state Assembly election in 2021.

