Mamata pens poem, again; claims Centre intruding privacy

Kolkata, Aug 30 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday penned and posted a poem on the social media, claiming that the Centre is intruding people’s privacy.

Without naming the BJP-led government, Banerjee in her poem ‘Unki Online’ claimed that this intrusion in people’s privacy was being done through surveillance programmes.

Criticising it, she also took a dig at the Centre’s decision to make Aadhaar details mandatory in sectors like banking and telecom. “People’s lives are getting lost in Aadhaar,” the Trinamool Congress leader said.

