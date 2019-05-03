Mamata proudly accepts Pakistan’s PM, not India’s: Modi

Bankura (West Bengal), May 9 (IANS) Taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee for saying that she doesn’t accepts Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India, Modi on Thursday said that Banerjee rather feels proud to accept Pakistan’s PM and accused her of insulting the Constitution.

“One can easily gauge the level of her anxiety hearing the language she has been using. Now she talks of stones and slaps for me… I am used to abusive language and have inculcated a power to digest all the slangs present in dictionaries around the world. But didi is now in a frenzied condition. Didi is even insulting the Constitution of the country.

“You will be shocked to know she has been publicly saying that she is not ready to accept the Prime Minister of the nation, whereas she feels proud to accept Pakistan’s Prime Minister,” Modi said at an election meeting here at Kamladanga in Bankura district.

Addressing a rally in West Midnapore district on Wednesday, Banerjee has said that she felt like giving “one tight slap of democracy” to Modi.

Modi also accused Banerjee of destroying Bengal for “the sake of her addiction of power in the state”.

“Now, she is further bent on destroying the state out of fear of losing her power. She is not bothered about ‘Ma Maati Maanush’ but her own benefits, seat of power and also her relatives, nephew and extortionists,” he said.

Modi said he was told that the Trinamool government tried their best to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party to hold the rally.

“But no one can stop the person who has the blessing of the people,” he said.

Modi reiterated her earlier accusation that the Trinamool Congress chief neither received nor returned his calls to assess the losses inflicted by cyclone Fani last week.

