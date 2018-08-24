Mamata remembers Mother Teresa on 108th birthday

Kolkata, Aug 26 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday remembered Mother Teresa on the occasion of her 108th birth anniversary.

“Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. Fondly remembering Mother Teresa (Saint Teresa of Calcutta) on her birth anniversary,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Vatican had declared Mother Teresa Patron Saint of the ‘Archdiocese of Calcutta’ on September 6 last year in recognition of her selfless service towards helping the poor and the underprivileged in the city.

She was also awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

At central Kolkata’s Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity, a large number of devotees from the city and abroad gathered since morning to pay homeage to their ‘mother’.

The nuns and shelter home inmates, along with general public, lit candles and offered prayers in her memory.

Mother Teresa was born on August 26, 1910 at Skopje in Macedonia. She passed away on September 5, 1997 in Kolkata at the age of 86.

