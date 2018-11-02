Mamata remembers revolutionary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak

Kolkata, Nov 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tribute to revolutionary filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak on his 93rd birth anniversary.

“Respectful homage to legendary director Ritwik Ghatak on his birth anniversary,” Banerjee tweeted.

Ghatak was born on November 4, 1925 in Dhaka in what is now Bangladesh.

The Padma Shri awardee is known for films highlighting the socio-political situation of those times. His riveting stories of the Bengal partition laid the foundation of revolutionary or parallel cinema.

His films like ‘Megha Dhaka Tara’, ‘Titash Ekti Nadir Naam’, ‘Ajantrik’, ‘Jukti Takko Aar Gappo’ are some of the magnum opuses that the legend churned out. He had donned the hats of an actor, writer, playwright, producer and director.

He passed away on February 1976 in Kolkata (then known as Calcutta).

