Mamata seeks time from LG to meet Kejriwal, permission denied

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday denied permission to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for meeting her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who is sitting on protest at his office-cum-residence, Raj Niwas, an AAP leader said.

“Permission denied by LG. Extremely sad state of affairs,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha tweeted.

Kejriwal followed it up with: “This is getting more and more bizarre…”

Minutes before Chadha had tweeted: “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asks LG to let her meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal this evening at 8pm.”

Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is camping at Raj Niwas since Monday demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike, among other demands.

–IANS

mgu/vd