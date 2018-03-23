Mamata seeks withdrawal of government’s order on Air India divestment

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday “strongly opposed” the Central government’s decision to invite ‘Expression of Interest’ to divest 76 per cent stake in national carrier Air India and wanted the order to be withdrawn immediately.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, also said the Narendra Modi government “must not be allowed to sell the country”.

“I am sorry to read in the media about the government inviting expression of interest for selling Air India, the jewel of our nation. We strongly oppose this and want this order to be withdrawn immediately. This government must not be allowed to sell our country,” said

Briefing the media after meeting former Congress President Sonia Gandhi here, Banerjee said: “Today also I was sad that Air India, an organisation that we are proud of, even that is being disinvested up to 76 per cent.

“The government has sought an expression of interest, even though the Parliamentary Standing Committee is still discussing the issue.”

