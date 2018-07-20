Mamata slams BJP over increasing lynchings

Kolkata, July 24 (IANS) Criticising the BJP for increasing number of lynching incidents across the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the party should control its leaders instead of just condemning the incidents.

Responding to a query on alleged lynching incident in Alwar, she said: “(Union Home Minister) Rajnath-ji (Singh) condemned the incident in Parliament. Instead of condemning these incidents, why are they not able to control its leaders from upper to lower level? Charity begins at home.”

She said many people were killed because of their “hate campaign” and this should be stopped.

A 28-year-old man was beaten to death by suspected cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district,A

“It is a serious phase, we are passing through,” Banerjee said, adding that strict action would be taken against those found to be involved in such incidents in the state.

“Law and order is a state subject. We do not discuss anything on cows. We treat cows as our mothers,” she said, adding that fake news and rumours were spread through social media platforms for incidents of lynching.

–IANS

bdc/vd