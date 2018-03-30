Mamata slams Centre for fuel price hike

Kolkata, April 1 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took a swipe at the Central government for not doing anything to control the surge in price of petrol and diesel.

“Diesel/petrol prices are rising and rising and rising. People are suffering. Kitchens are burning. Government is only talking,” she said on Twitter.

Petrol prices on Sunday hit a four-year high of Rs 73.73 a litre while diesel rates touched an all-time high of Rs 64.58 in the national capital, renewing calls for the government to slash excise duty on oil import.

–IANS

mgr/vd