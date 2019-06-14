Mamata terms meeting with doctors ‘positive’, asks them to end impasse

Kolkata, June 17 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed the meeting with the striking junior doctors as “positive and productive” while the doctors said they were looking forward to withdraw the ongoing agitation following discussions with their colleagues at the hospitals.

A 31-member team of junior doctors from all the state-run medical colleges in West Bengal held a meeting with Banerjee and senior state government officials at the secretariat Nabanna on Monday afternoon.

Listening to the demands and grievances of the doctors, Banerjee urged senior police officers present at the meeting to take stringent action against attacks on doctors.

She also asked the officers to appoint nodal officers at the hospitals in the state for the doctors’ security.

–IANS

mgr/arm