Mamata to have ‘courtesy meeting’ with Hasina

Santiniketan (West Bengal), May 24 (IANS) Iterating that she shares a “great rapport” with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the two will have a meeting in Kolkata on Saturday, but ruled out any discussions on the contentious Teesta river issue.

“I have arranged a meeting with Hasina Di for day after tomorrow, before she returns to Bangladesh. We will talk. I love Hasina Di, she also has lot of affection for me.

“Her sister Rehana is also coming. A number of ministers from Bangladesh will also be there. We are very happy as we share a special bonding with them,” said Banerjee, who is here to attend the convocation of the Visva-Bharati University and inauguration of the Bangladesh Bhavan.

Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the events.

The Chief Minister recalled that Hasina hosted her in Bangladesh on February 21, the International Mother Language Day.

“She loves me a lot. On February 21 she hosted me graciously. When she was Leader of the Opposition, then also we shared a great rapport.”

Banerjee said the relation between Bangladesh and West Bengal went beyond politics.

“The relation between West Bengal and Bangladesh is an extension of Bishwa Bangla, no boundaries work here, neither politics. It is a celebration of our culture, tradition and closeness,” Banerjee said.

Asked about the agenda of her Saturday talks with Hasina, Banerjee said: “It’s a courtesy meeting.”

On whether the Teesta issue would figure during the talks, she said: “There is no place for Teesta. Don’t ask such questions. I have come here to attend Visva-Bharati University’s convocation.”

Asked if she would ask Hasina for a more generous supply of the popular Hilsa fish, she said: “We are also producing lots of Hilsa now.”

Banerjee, however, expressed doubts over whether she would be able to attend the dinner hosted by Governor K.N. Tripathi in Hasina’s honour on Friday.

“There is a dinner at Raj Bhavan on Friday night. I will attend it if I can reach on time by car.”

–IANS

