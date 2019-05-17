Mamata to maintain hold, may win 29 seats in West Bengal

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banarjee is expected to hold her grip over West Bengal, winning 29 seats out of total 42 in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. The fiery leader is, however, seen unable to stop rival BJP from making massive inroads in the eastern state and snap 11 seats, according to IANS-CVoter Exit Poll.

The exit poll has predicted 39.2 per cent vote share for the TMC in the state. The BJP is likely to have 32.3 per cent vote share suggesting its extensive campaign has yielded desired outcome. Moreover, the party led by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi has put the CPM on the margins. The Left party is unlikely to win any seat in the state.

With 11 seats in the state, BJP is likely to make up for the loss in UP and also deepen its presence.

The Congress which is struggling to make itself relevant in the state is predicted to win only 2 seats. The grand old party’s vote share could be reduced to 11.4 per cent in the state, as per the Exit Poll.

