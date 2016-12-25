Mamata to reach Delhi on Monday for opposition parties’ meeting

Kolkata, Dec 25 (IANS) Carrying forward her opposition to the Narendra Modi government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to go to Delhi on Monday to be present at a meeting of the opposition parties on December 27, sources said.

“She will leave for Delhi in the afternoon. On December 27, a meeting of the opposition parties is scheduled to be held there. She will attend the meeting,” said a Trinamool Congress source.

Besides the meeting, Banerjee is likely to hold one-on-one interactions with a number of leaders, including her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

Banerjee has been at the forefront of the protests against the Modi government’s demonetisation of higher value currency notes, and even toured several states to drum up support for her stand.

