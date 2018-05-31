Mamata to skip NITI Aayog meet for Eid
Kolkata, June 2 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she will not be able to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled on June 16, as it coincides with Eid-ul-Fitr falling on the day.
“I have received a letter for the meeting. According to the calendar, June 16 is a national holiday on the occasion of Eid. How can I leave the state?” Banerjee told reporters here.
“All festivals are important for me. Durga Puja is very important and so is Eid. I do not leave my people during festivals,” she said.
Asked whether any state representative would be sent on her behalf, she said: “The invite is to me. How can someone else go?”
–IANS
