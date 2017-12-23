Mamata trying to politicise NRC updating in Assam: BJP

Kolkata, Jan 4 (IANS) Criticising West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her “conspiracy” comments on updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said she was making it “an issue out of a non-issue” for political interest.

“Nothing of that sort is being done. Some surveys were conducted to drive out foreigners. In the first draft of NRC, many names of our party leaders are missing. Such allegations are made to get political mileage out of it,” Ghosh said

“The Trinamool (Congress) supremo is trying to make an issue out of a non-issue. The updating of NRC was our responsibility, but for her it was an (political) issue,” he added.

Banerjee had claimed the updating of the NRC to determine the state’s original inhabitants was a “conspiracy to drive away Bengalis” from there.

