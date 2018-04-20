Mamata welcomes Calcutta HC verdict on Bengal Panchayat polls

Kolkata, April 20 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday welcomed Calcutta High Court’s verdict asking the State Election Commission to extend the nomination deadline and reschedule polling dates for the panchayat polls, saying her government wishes to complete the elections “as early as possible”.

Taking a veiled dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party that filed a petition against the SEC’s decision to cancel the extension on filing nomination on April 10, she said her party was not the one that moved to court to stall the election process.

“We welcome the court’s verdict. We were the one who wanted the election to take place. We did not move the court. Those who do not want the Panchayat elections, went to the court,” Banerjee told media persons at the state secreteriat Nabanna.

“However, we also have to look at people’s inconvenience due to the heat in summer. It would have been better to complete the election by May. Our government wishes to wrap up the election process in a democratic way as early as possible,” she said.

Banerjee said the dates of election were fixed by the SEC and the state government considering the natural calamities like heat wave, thunderstorms and rain.

“There might be too much heat in some districts later on. Also the possibilities of storm and heavy showers have to be kept in mind. If there is too much rain, how would the election take place? So it should be completed quickly,” she added.

–IANS

mgr/vd