Mamata welcomes SC verdict, terms it ‘moral victory’

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in a CBI plea against Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar that ordered against his arrest and termed it a “moral victory”.

The apex court directed Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Saradha cheat fund case at a “mutual place” and asked the probe agency not to take any coercive action against the officer, including arrest.

“It is our moral victory. We said we have full respect for the judiciary and the institutions,” Banerjee told the media from the dais of her sit-in protest here.

“This order was passed earlier also that they can talk mutually in a mutual place. We are grateful for the verdict.

“Rajeev Kumar never said he would not cooperate. He gave five letters to the CBI asking the officials to meet him at a mutual place but they went to his house to arrest him in a secret operation without any notice.

“Today the court said no arrest… We welcome the verdict. It will strengthen the moral of the officials,” Banerjee noted.

However, when asked if her sit-in protest will continue even after the court verdict, Banerjee said she would take a decision after talking to the other opposition leaders.

“Let me talk to the leaders. I don’t go alone. We are not alone. I will consult the main opposition leaders of all the parties who extended their support to us,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

“I am grateful to the people of the country. I am grateful to all my forces including the state and central forces. We respect each other. We have no quarrel but this Modi government is creating divisions between the state and central force. This is not fair.”

