Mamata wishes Jaitley speedy recovery

Kolkata, June 4 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed joy over Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s homecoming after his kidney transplant and wished him a speedy recovery.

“@arunjaitleyji. Glad that you have returned home today after the surgery. Wish you a speedy and complete recovery,” she said in a tweet.

Jaitley returned home on Monday after being discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery last month.

“Delighted to be back at home. My gratitude to the doctors, nursing officers and the paramedics who looked after me for over the past three weeks. I wish to thank all well-wishers, colleagues and friends who were very concerned and continued to wish me for my recovery,” he said in a tweet.

