Mamata wishes Lalu on son’s wedding

Kolkata, May 11 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on his eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav’s wedding.

“Heartiest congratulations Laluji on the happy occasion of the marriage of your son. Also happy too that you got bail. Best wishes to your family,” Banerjee tweeted.

Tej Pratap Yadav got engaged to senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Chandrika Rai’s daughter Aishwarya last month and the wedding is scheduled for Saturday.

Lalu Prasad who has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 — the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail — was granted three days’ parole on Thursday to attend the wedding.

–IANS

