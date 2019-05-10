Mamata would not have been CM but for EC: Modi

Dum Dum (West Bengal), May 16 (IANS) Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the role of the Election Commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said she would not have been the CM if the poll panel had not ensured free and fair elections by deploying Central forces.

‘Didi, now you are using abusive words for Election Commission, election process and the Central forces. But why are you forgetting that the Left Front (government) had also made you to face a similar situation?

‘Country’s constitutional bodies had only ensured fair elections in Bengal. Had these constitutional bodies not been there, and enough central forces had not been deployed, today you would not have been the Chief Minister of Bengal,’ Modi said at his last public meeting in Bengal ahead of the last phase of Lok Sabha polls to be held on May 19.

Banerjee on Wednesday had alleged the Election Commission’s decisions to curtail election campaigning and remove two senior officers were taken on the direction of the BJP, its President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi.

She had also claimed that RSS-backed functionaries had been inducted into the Election Commission.

However, a crowd at the Dum Dum Central Jail ground where former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had also addressed public, welcomed Modi by waving their lit mobile torches, huge rounds of applauds and great cheer.

There was no phase of the ongoing general election or any other election which has been completed without violence in West Bengal, Modi said, adding that this Lok Sabha polls would be remembered for Didi’s attitude towards the Constitution and democracy.

During the elections and run-up to the polls, many BJP workers candidates were attacked, and their houses burnt down.

‘There is no place for such behaviour in a democracy. But Didi is bent on destroying all aspects of democracy. This is the result of Didi’s arrogance. She is making a mistake of considering the state her personal property,’ Modi said.

He also said, ‘Friends, even in Jammu and Kashmir, where the danger of terrorism looms day and night, the local panchayat election and general election have been completed peacefully (in the northern state).’

