Mamata’s CAA stand against religiously persecuted people

Kolkata, Dec 24 (IANS) Criticising Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said her stand was against the interest of the people who were persecuted due to religious reasons.

Fadnavis, who was in the northern West Bengal town of Siliguri to take part in a party rally supporting the CAA, said people across Indian were supporting the law, though some governments and parties were trying to “mislead” the masses.

“I have come here to support the CAA. Some people are doing politics over CAA and misleading people. Some governments and parties are trying to foment disturbances in the country. People of our country feel this Act should be supported,” he told the media.

Fadnavis said the BJP along with the people who support the legislation, has brought it before the people of the country as also abroad that CAA was not against anybody. “It has been enacted to help those people who were driven out on grounds of their religion”.

“The entire country wholeheartedly supports this law. But It seems to me the stand taken by Mamata didi is totally against the interest of those people who had to leave their homes and come to India. So we want to assert that there is a huge support behind this Act,” he said.

–IANS

