Kolkata, Dec 26 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has presented a cake and a shawl to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was in the city for a programme.

Birla was in the city to attend the 85th foundation day of the All India Marwari Sammelan.

When Banerjee learnt that Birla was in town, she sent her party Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhya to hand over the Christmas gifts to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

–IANS

