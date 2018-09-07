Man, 2 children die of electrocution in Andhra

Vijayawada, Sep 13 (IANS) A house warming ceremony turned tragic for a family in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Thursday as a man and his two children died of electrocution.

The incident occurred in Ganikapudi village in Prathipadu.

Yesu (28) was holding a cable wire in his hand when he was electrocuted. As his five-year-old son Solomon Raju and three-year-old daughter Rani were standing close by, they were also electrocuted.

Yesu, hailing from Prakasam district, along with his family had come to his brother’s house for the ceremony.

