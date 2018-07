Srinagar, July 9 (IANS) A man, abducted by unknown gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, was found dead in the adjoining Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

The body of Tariq Hussain, 30, was found in Arwani area of Kulgam, a police officer said, adding a case has been registered and investigations are on.

–IANS

