Man, accomplice held for cousin’s murder

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Two men have been arrested on the charge of murdering a cousin of one of them due to business rivalry, police said on Thursday.

“Rudra Pratap Singh, 45, was found shot dead in a park near DPS School in Sector 24, Rohini, on May 19. Police investigation revealed that his cousin Abhishek Pratap Singh, 46, had asked Kuldeep, 33, to kill Rudra in lieu of money,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said.

Rudra and Abhishek were once business partners but allegedly became rivals after they parted ways in 2011.

Kuldeep told police that the pistol used in the crime was provided by Abhishek, the officer said.

