Man accused of killing parents, girlfriend, brought to Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 6 (IANS) Bhopal resident Udayan Das, who was arrested for allegedly killing his parents and live-in partner, was brought to Kolkata by a team of West Bengal Police officers on Monday afternoon.

The state Police said that the accused would be taken to West Bengal’s Bankura district by road directly from the city.

“Our officials will bring him to Bankura as soon as possible and produce him to the district court by Tuesday as it is the last day for court’s hearing in this case. His arrival to the city is already delayed due to some permit-related issues in Bhopal airport,” Bankura’s Superintendent of Police Sukhendu Hira told IANS.

Earlier on Monday, budget passenger carrier IndiGo Airlines refused to ferry Udyan Das on board its Raipur-Kolkata flight, as the police escort accompanying him did not possess valid security documents for the trip.

“Passenger Udayan Das was not accepted by IndiGo at Raipur station as police personnel were not carrying valid BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security’s) documents,” IndiGo’s official spokesperson Ajay Jasra told IANS in New Delhi.

Das, who was arrested last Thursday by the West Bengal Police on charges of murdering his live-in partner Akanksha Sharma, and entombing the body in a concrete block inside his house in Bhopal’s Saketnagar, also accepted killing his own parents and burying them in the garden of the family’s house in Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

Two skeletons, believed to be of his parents, were dug out from the Raipur residence on Sunday.

–IANS

mgr/ssp/vd