Man arrested for allegedly masturbating in bus

Kolkata, May 12 (IANS) A man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly masturbating in a bus while ogling at two women, who recorded the incident and posted it on social media, police said.

“The man, a hawker by profession, was arrested from Shyampukur police station area in the city,” Kolkata police posted on its Facebook page.

The post had a photograph of the accused, who they claimed hailed from Baidyabati in Hooghly district.

He was arrested within hours of the matter was posted by the victims.

The video shows that an elderly man making vulgar gestures inside a bus.

Police was alerted after one of the two women posted two videos on her Facebook page and also on the page of the Kolkata Police.

“When we protested and asked the bus conductor to take action, he ignored our pleas,” the victim said on her Facebook post.

