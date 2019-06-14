Man arrested for duping woman of Rs 4.49 lakh

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The Delhi Police has arrested a cheat who duped a woman of Rs 4.49 lakh through electronic means.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Brijpuri in Delhi. He committed the crime with the help of e-wallet and a banking application.

“Earlier in June a complaint was received wherein it was alleged that the victim received a message from her bank on her registered mobile phone number and found that from April 20 to May 4, Rs 4,49,000 had been fraudulently deducted from her bank account,” said DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

During investigation and scrutiny of bank account statement of the complainant, Rs 14,000 were found to be transferred to an e-wallet wallet, while Rs. 4,30,000 were found transferred to a bank account in Jaunpur, UP.

“The team zeroed in on the location of accused Jitender and subsequently nabbed him from Dayalpur area of Delhi. One mobile phone and Rs 11,000 in cash were recovered from his possession while Rs 63,000 has been seized in bank accounts,” said Thakur.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he saw the SMS in the mobile phone of the complainant and came to know of a huge amount in her bank account.

Thereafter, he prepared a plan and fraudulently obtained details of debit card/CVV/OTP of the complainant and installed e-wallet and the bank application.

“He transferred Rs 14,000 in e-wallet and Rs 4,30,000 in a bank account in Jaunpur branch, UP and further transferred the amount to two other bank accounts,” Thakur added.

–IANS

adv/kr