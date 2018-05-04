Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Bengal

Kolkata, May 6 (IANS) A person was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a minor girl in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, police said.

“Rafikul Islam was arrested for calling a girl student of the fifth standard to his residence and allegedly molesting her on Saturday evening,” an officer from Ashok Nagar police station said.

According to police, the accused allegedly gave Rs 100 to the girl after molesting her and asked her to keep the matter a secret.

“Islam has been charged under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been produced before a magistrate,” the officer added.

–IANS

