Man brutally kills wife in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 3 (IANS) A young man allegedly stabbed his wife a multiple times killing her, the police said on Sunday.

Police said the victim was found murdered in a room at her in-laws’ house in Gurugram’s Ashok Vihar Phase-I area.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Vanshika alias Neha. Police have registered a case of murder with common intent against victim’s husband Pankaj Bhardwaj and three other members of the family at Sector 5 police station.

“The accused include Bhardwaj’s father Vijay Kumar, mother Balesh and brother Happy,” said a senior police officer.

Kumar is editor and publisher of a local daily in Gurugram.

“The victim’s head was so badly smashed by a blunt object that her brain was out of her skull. She was stabbed 41 times,” said Dr Pawan Kumar, who conducted the victim’s postmortem.

The case was registered on the complaint of deceased’s father Mahesh Sharma, a resident of Delhi’s Patel Nagar.

Sharma, who runs a shop in Delhi, said in his complaint that his daughter was tortured by her husband and in-laws since her marriage in April 2017 for dowry and other reasons.

“We are looking for the accused family members who have been absconding,” said the officer.

