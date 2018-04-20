Man City celebrate EPL title with 5-0 win over Swansea

Manchester, April 23 (IANS) Manchester City, who have already wrapped up the English Premier League (EPL) title, celebrated early by thrashing Swansea City 5-0.

Under Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, Man City secured the EPL title after second-placed Manchester United’s 0-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion on April 15 meant they had no chance of catching up with their cross-town rival, reports Efe.

Spaniard David Silva on Sunday gave Manchester City an early lead over Swansea with a goal 12 minutes into the match, and Raheem Sterling netted the second goal four minutes later to end the first half at 2-0.

Man City continued to dominate the game in the second half with Kevin de Bruyne’s goal in the 54th minute.

Bernardo Silva scored the fourth goal in the 64th minute, after teammate Gabriel Jesus missed a penalty, and with just two minutes to go, Jesus sealed the 5-0 home win with a goal of his own.

Man City left-back Benjamin Mendy appeared on Sunday after seven months’ absence due to knee injury, replacing Fabian Delph.

With four games to spare, Manchester City are 16 points clear at the top of the EPL, having scored 98 goals in 34 matches while conceding only 25.

Swansea, who failed to earn a win in their past five matches, are in 17th place with 33 points, just four points clear of the relegation zone.

–IANS

pur/bg