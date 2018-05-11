Man City goalkeeper Ederson extends contract until 2025

Manchester, May 15 (IANS) Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson on Monday extended his contract to stay with the English football champions until 2025.

Ederson arrived last summer at Man City from Portugal’s Benfica for 40 million euros ($47.9 million), and this season he has kept a clean sheet in 21 matches, reports Efe.

“It means that the club is happy with my work, they trust me, and I hope to meet their expectations on the pitch and bring a lot of joy to the fans,” he said after the extension, according to the club’s official website.

The Brazil goalkeeper, 24, was nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year award on the basis of his strong performance this season.

Ederson has claimed the League Cup and English Premier League trophies in his first season at Man City.

“I want to win everything we can! All of the competitions, but for me the Champions League is without a doubt a very special competition for us, and it is my dream to win it in Manchester City’s shirt!” he added.

