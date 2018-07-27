Man climbs tower in Delhi demanding special status for Andhra

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) A man from Bhopal climbed a tower here on Friday, carrying a placard demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

A police official said the man, Uma Maheshwar, climbed the tower at the headquarters of Delhi Fire Services on Barakhamba Road here around 11.40 a.m.

“AP Need(s) Special Status”, read the placard.

Later, the police reached the spot and forced him to come down.

Protests demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh have been going on since January 2017.

The special status was promised to the state by the Congress government during the state’s bifurcation. Later, the promise was reiterated by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

