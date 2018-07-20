Man commits suicide by jumping before metro train in Delhi

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) A young man allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a metro train here on Friday, affecting services on the Violet Line briefly in the afternoon hours, officials said.

“A man allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Jangpura on Line-6 heading towards Badarpur around 1.56 p.m… (the body) being taken out from the train’s underframe. So, there will be a little delay on this section till the track is cleared,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corp said in a statement here.

The deceased was later identified as Mayur Sharma, aged 23, who jumped on the tracks at the Jangpura station, disrupting services on the Central Secretariat-Faridabad section.

Sharma, a resident of Sadiq Nagar in south Delhi, died before he could be given any medical help, a senior police official said.

“He was preparing for competitive examinations. His father is a coast guard,” he added.

The Violet Line connects the Kashmere Gate station in New Delhi with Escorts Mujesar in Faridabad.

–IANS

