Man commits suicide, posts video on net

Gurugram, July 31 (IANS) A 28-year-old married man committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his house here and posted the live video of his final moments on Facebook, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Amit Chauhan, a resident of Haily Mandi near Pataudi, 28 km from Gugugram city.

Police said Chauhan and his wife Preeti had differences over some family issue.

“Preeti left her in-laws home on Monday after a tiff with her husband and called her parents, who took her to their house in a village near Sohna,” police officer Subhash Boken said.

“Anguished, Chauhan hanged himself and the posted a video of the suicide on Facebook,” Boken said.

Chauhan requested his friends on the social site to further share his suicide video.

“The deceased posted two videos… He was also in depression and was being treated at PGIMS Rohtak for the last few months,” Boken added.

“Family members of the deceased on Tuesday cremated the body without informing the police. We are investigating the case,” he added.

The couple have two girl children. No one was arrested for the suicide.

–IANS

pradeep/mr