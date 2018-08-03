Man dies after falling on Delhi Metro track

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) A man died after falling in front of a metro train here at Mandi House station on Friday, leading to bunching of trains on the line and inordinate delays in their movement.

The deceased, was identified as Vinod Kumar Pathak, 50, by the Delhi Metro Police.

“The person was declared dead at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. We are still verifying his other details. It is yet not clear whether he jumped before the metro train or fell accidentally after slipping off platform. We are going through the CCTV footage,” a senior police told IANS preferring anonymity.

The act led to bunching of trains going towards Dwarka from Noida and Ghaziabad on the Blue Line and the commuters had to face excessive delays on stations along the route.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corp said the man jumped on the tracks at 7.35 p.m.

–IANS

vn/nir