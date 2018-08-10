Man dies as car collides with divider, hits tempo

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) One person was killed and two others received severe injuries on Saturday after a car crashed into a divider and later collided with a tempo in the national capital, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said a call reporting the incident on Ring Road near Lajpat Nagar was received at 3.50 a.m.

He said that a Tata Safari Storme car after crashing into a divider, crossed it and collided with a tempo.

The 29-year-old man in the car was admitted to the trauma centre of a hospital, along with three others, and was later declared dead.

“The deceased has been identified as Dharmender Singh from Sangam Vihar,” the police officer said.

“On inquiry, the Tata Safari car was found the offending vehicle,” he said.

–IANS

